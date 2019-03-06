Olivia Cooke, Jack O'Connell to Star in High-Concept Sci-Fi Love Story 'Little Fish' (Exclusive)

Olivia Cooke and Jack O’Connell are set to star in Little Fish, a high-concept, sci-fi love story that will be directed by Chad Hartigan, the filmmaker behind award-winning Sundance movies Morris from America and This is Martin Bonner.

Tango Entertainment and Black Bear are financing the feature project, which comes with a bevy of producers: Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Rian Cahill of Automatik, Tim Headington and Lia Buman of Tango, Chris Ferguson of Oddfellows Entertainment, and Mattson Tomlin.

Fish focuses on a young married couple who fight to keep their love alive in the face of a mysterious pandemic that erases people’s memories. Tomlin write the script, adapting an original short story by Aja Gabel.

Raul Castillo and Soko are also joining the cast of the production that begins shooting later this month.

Teddy Schwarzman, Ben Stillman, and Michael Heimler of Black Bear Pictures will executive produce, along with Fred Berger of Automatik, Tango’s Max Silva. Cooke is also exec producing.

Hartigan’s coming-of-age dramedy Morris from America won the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival while Martin Bonner won the Best of Next! Audience Award at the 2013 Sundance Festival. It also received the John Cassavetes Award at the 2014 Indie Spirits.

O’Connell starred in Angelina Jolie’s Unbroken and in Western TV series Godless. Next up for him is Against All Enemies, a biopic of controversial French actress Jean Seberg with stars Kristen Stewart, Zazie Beetz and Vince Vaughn.

Cooke starred in Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One and with Anton Yelchin in Thoroughbreds. She will next be seen in The Sound of Metal with Riz Ahmed.

Cooke is repped by CAA, Grandview, Shepherd Management and Hansen Jacobson while O’Connell is repped by CAA and Sloane Offer. Hartigan is repped by CAA, Mosaic and Bloom Hergott.