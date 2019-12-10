'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Deleted Scene Shows Manson Freak Out on Cliff Booth

In the theatrical release, Manson goes to the Hollywood Hills home where Sharon Tate and husband Roman Polanski live, looking for the former resident, music producer Terry Melcher and Beach Boys member, Dennis Wilson. He is told by Jay Sebring (Emile Hirsch) the Polanskis live there now and directs him to talk to the home's owner, Paul Barabuta, who lives adjacent to the property. End of scene.

But in the Blu-ray extras, that moment picks up and the audience sees Manson talk to Barabuta, trying to find out where Terry and Dennis moved. Barabuta tells him he has no idea.

In reality, Manson did go to the Tate home looking for those people; a fledgling musician, Manson tried to make in-roads with the Beach Boys to have his music produced.

The best part of the deleted scene is when Manson goes to get back into his (Twinkie) truck to leave, but before doing so, looks up and sees Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) working on the roof of Rick Dalton's (Leonardo DiCaprio) home, trying to fix his TV antenna.

Manson waves at Booth (which is a moment featured in the trailer) and proceeds into a highly-animated, gibberish rant before yelling, "Fuck you, Jack!" The actual Manson was known to act erratically and he often went on tangents when he was being interviewed by the press.

Cliff, completely unfazed, says, "What the fuck was that about?"

Herriman previously pointed out that Tarantino cut Manson scenes from the movie before release, but he did not go into detail.

On Monday, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was nominated for four Golden Globes: best film, best actor (DiCaprio), Best supporting actor (Pitt), best director (Tarantino) and best screenplay (Tarantino).