James Marsden, Walton Goggins Cameos Revealed in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Blu-ray Extras

by Ryan Parker
Both actors are featured in faux commercials for Quentin Tarantino-inspired products.
James Marsden and Walton Goggins   |   Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic; Leon Bennett/WireImage
The Blu-ray for Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood is chock-full of extras, including a number of deleted scenes that didn't make the cut in the Sony film, which already ran more than three hours in the theater. 

Among the extra scenes are a number of commercials that were likely going to be inserted throughout the film; one features Walton Goggins and the other, James Marsden.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

One of the commercials is a spot for Red Apple, the fictitious cigarette brand invented by director Quentin Tarantino and placed in a number of his movies, including Pulp Fiction

In the faux cigarette commercial, different Red Apple options are introduced, such as Red Apple Lites and Red Apple Menthol. At the end of commercial, James Marsden appears playing a young Burt Reynolds endorsing the brand. There is another commercial for Red Apple that made it into the film, which stars Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), occurring during the end credits. 

The actual Reynolds was cast in Once Upon a Time to play ranch owner George Spahn, but the actor died before his scene could be shot. However, he did do the initial table read with the entire cast. Bruce Dern took over the role after Reynold's passing. 

For the other deleted commercial, Goggins is heard, but not seen. The actor, who starred in Tarantino's Hateful Eight, does the voiceover for the fictitious Old Chattanooga Beer. The spot is very much in the same vein as a Coors commercial, highlighting what makes the beer special, such as the region it is brewed. 

Old Chattanooga is the brand Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) and Rick Dalton drink throughout the film. 

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood was recently nominated for five Golden Globes, including best actor (DiCaprio), best supporting actor (Pitt), best screenplay (Tarantino), best director (Tarantino) and best film. 

The film is available now on digital and Blu-ray. 

