Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Debuts Poster

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio on the set of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Sony Pictures on Monday released the first poster for Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. In the official promo art for the forthcoming drama, stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio are seen dressed in late '60s garb for the film centered around the murder of actress Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie). DiCaprio and Pitt play Tate's acquaintances Rick Dalton and Cliff Booth, respectively.

The highly anticipated film was first announced in February 2018. Tarantino — who is directing and producing the film, for which he also wrote the script — describes it as "a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood."

"I've been working on this script for five years, as well as living in Los Angeles County most of my life, including in 1969, when I was seven years old," Tarantino has said of the film. "I'm very excited to tell this story of an L.A. and a Hollywood that don't exist anymore. And I couldn't be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio and Pitt as Rick and Cliff."

Last summer, it was revealed that the late Luke Perry, Damian Lewis and Dakota Fanning joined the film's star-studded ensemble, which also includes Emile Hirsch, Timothy Olyphant, Kurt Russell and more. Burt Reynolds was previously set to play George Spahn, the real-life rancher who owned the ranch where Manson and his followers lived in the late 1960s, but was later replaced by Bruce Dern.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set to be released July 26. See the poster below.