Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Trailer Debuts

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio on the set of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Quentin Tarantino is taking some of Hollywood's biggest stars back to the 1960s with the teaser trailer for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The film centers on former Western TV star Cliff Booth (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Rick Dalton (Brad Pitt) as they navigate a city — and an industry — they hardly recognize anymore.

The film also stars Margot Robbie as late actress Sharon Tate, who in 1969 was murdered by members of the Charles Manson-led Manson family.

Other Once Upon a Time In Hollywood's stars include the late Luke Perry, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning, Emile Hirsch, Timothy Olyphant and Kurt Russell. Burt Reynolds was at one point set to play George Spahn, the real-life rancher who owned the ranch where Manson and his followers lived, but was he was replaced by Bruce Dern following the actor's death last year.

Tarantino is directing, writing and producing the film from Sony Pictures.

"I've been working on this script for five years, as well as living in Los Angeles County most of my life, including in 1969, when I was seven years old," Tarantino has said of the film. "I'm very excited to tell this story of an L.A. and a Hollywood that don't exist anymore. And I couldn't be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio and Pitt as Rick and Cliff."

The first posters for the film began rolling out this week, and on Tuesday The Hollywood Reporter reported Tarantino would be bringing the film to the Cannes Film Festival in May for its world premiere, though official word has not gone out.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set to be released July 26.