Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Debuts New Trailer

Columbia Pictures has released a new trailer for Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The film tells the story of stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio's respective characters, Cliff Booth and Rick Dalton, as they try and navigate an evolving Los Angeles as the city and its starry inhabitants enter the early 1970s. Tarantino — who serves as the film's director, producer and writer — describes it as "a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood."

Tarantino is at the Cannes Film Festival to premiere Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and shared a plea on social media Monday asking Cannes audiences not to spoil the project's twists and turns.

In addition to Dicaprio and Pitt, the film stars Margot Robbie as the late actress Sharon Tate who, in real life, was murdered in August 1969 by followers of Charles Manson. Along with Pitt, DiCaprio and Robbie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood features an impressive cast including Al Pacino, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning, Emile Hirsch, Timothy Olyphant, Kurt Russell, Bruce Dern and the late Luke Perry, among others.

"I've been working on this script for five years, as well as living in Los Angeles County most of my life, including in 1969, when I was seven years old," Tarantino has said of the film. "I'm very excited to tell this story of an L.A. and a Hollywood that don't exist anymore. And I couldn't be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio and Pitt as Rick and Cliff."

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's teaser trailer dropped March 20, offering first glimpses of DiCaprio, Pitt and Robbie in character. Just before, the first official posters for the film were released.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set for a wide release July 26.