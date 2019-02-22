'Once and Future' Comic to Bring Arthurian Legend to Modern Day

Fresh off his return to the superhero genre with Peter Cannon: Thunderbolt and the launch of his fantasy series Die, writer Kieron Gillen is taking on another genre and a new publisher with the announcement of Once and Future for Boom! Studios.

A six-issue series, Once and Future sees the resurrection of a villain from Arthurian myth in contemporary Britain, leading a former monster hunter out of retirement alongside her grandson, a museum curator.

"I've been chewing over how the classic explorer adventure serial could operate in the twenty-first century for a while. [Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, Gillen’s Marvel series] transplanting the genre to space was one conclusion. Once and Future is another, taking a genre whose core has barely changed since the 19th century, and updating it for the now,” Gillen said in a statement from the publisher. “Adventure, romance, supernatural horror and too much bloody research, as always.”

Joining Gillen on the series is Dan Mora; described by Gillen as “one of the most talented action artists of his generation,” Mora has previously worked on multiple series for Boom!, including co-creating seasonal favorite Klaus with Grant Morrison and illustrating the comic book relaunch of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Mora said that the new series is “unlike anything I’ve ever worked on before,” adding, “Kieron’s created a new world very much like our own, but plagued by supernatural and mythological creatures that are a joy to bring to life. And Bridgette [McGuire, former monster hunter], well, she’s one of the most fun — and surprising — characters I’ve ever worked on and I can’t wait for audiences to meet her!”

Once and Future will launch in August.