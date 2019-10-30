Disney Book Explores Day in the Life of Employees (Exclusive Preview)

In Heat Vision’s exclusive preview below, Kristina Dewberry — a construction manager for the Imagineering division who helped construct Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge — talks about what brought her to Disney, and what it meant to be constructing one of the most talked-about Disney Parks attractions in recent memory.

“It’s pretty amazing to see this flat ground and then all of [a] sudden we’ve got the Cantina,” she explains. “As a huge Star Wars fan, it was just really important to me that this be perfect.”

One Day at Disney is more than just a book, however. On Dec. 3 — the same day the $50.00 book arrives in stores – Disney+ will debut its new, 52-episode short-form series One Day at Disney, launching with a feature-length documentary. The nonfiction series takes an in-depth look at the unique and surprising roles these Disney cast members call their daily jobs.

The series and documentary are from Endeavor Content's Non-Scripted Division and executive produced by Michael Antinoro and David Chamberlin and produced by Victoria Chamlee.