HEAT VISION

Disney Book Explores Day in the Life of Employees (Exclusive Preview)

by Graeme McMillan
'One Day at Disney' and an accompanying Disney+ series will show what it's like to work across multiple divisions.
Courtesy of Walt Disney Publishing
'One Day at Disney' and an accompanying Disney+ series will show what it's like to work across multiple divisions.

For those wondering what it means to work for Disney, a new book — and accompanying Disney+ documentary series — will answer that question, lifting the veil on what one day at the company was like for employees at Disney locations around the world.

Written by journalist Bruce C. Steele, Disney Editions’ One Day at Disney: Meet The People Who Make The Magic Across The Globe looks at the experience of more than 70 Disney employees in multiple divisions of the company, including Disney Parks, ABC television, Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Imagineering, over a 24 hour period. Each employee receives a brief profile explaining their work and their love of Disney.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

In Heat Vision’s exclusive preview below, Kristina Dewberry — a construction manager for the Imagineering division who helped construct Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge — talks about what brought her to Disney, and what it meant to be constructing one of the most talked-about Disney Parks attractions in recent memory.

“It’s pretty amazing to see this flat ground and then all of [a] sudden we’ve got the Cantina,” she explains. “As a huge Star Wars fan, it was just really important to me that this be perfect.”

One Day at Disney is more than just a book, however. On Dec. 3 — the same day the $50.00 book arrives in stores – Disney+ will debut its new, 52-episode short-form series One Day at Disney, launching with a feature-length documentary. The nonfiction series takes an in-depth look at the unique and surprising roles these Disney cast members call their daily jobs.

The series and documentary are from Endeavor Content's Non-Scripted Division and executive produced by Michael Antinoro and David Chamberlin and produced by Victoria Chamlee.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. 'Shut In' Leads 2019 BloodList
    by Aaron Couch
  2. Ewan McGregor and Ahmed Best Read William Shatner's Book About Fandom While Making 'Star Wars'
    by Ryan Parker
View All
  1. by Trilby Beresford
  2. by Graeme McMillan
  3. by Abid Rahman
  4. by Graeme McMillan
  5. by Lesley Goldberg
LATEST NEWS
1.
Disney Book Explores Day in the Life of Employees (Exclusive Preview)
by Graeme McMillan
2.
AT&T's HBO Max Reveal Adds Intrigue to Activist Investor War
by Tatiana Siegel
3.
When Will Netflix Finally End Its Cash Burn?
by Georg Szalai
4.
Peak Streaming TV: The Upsides and Challenges for the Four New Services
by Lesley Goldberg
5.
Studio Chief Summit: All 7 Top Film Executives, 1 Room, Nothing Off-Limits (and No Easy Answers)
by Matthew Belloni