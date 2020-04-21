'One Punch Man' Movie in the Works at Sony

One Punch Man launched 2009 as a web comic from the Japanese artist ONE and centers on a superhero named Saitama, who can defeat any foe with a single punch. Soon he grows bored, and seeks out a bigger challenge.

In 2012, One Punch Man moved to publisher Jump Next, with ONE teaming with artist Yusuke Murata for the manga. It came to the American market in 2015 with VIZ Media and has also been adapted as an anime as well as several games.

Avi Arad and Ari Arad of Arad Productions will produce the film adaptation.