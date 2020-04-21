HEAT VISION

'One Punch Man' Movie in the Works at Sony

by Aaron Couch
The studio has tapped screenwriters Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner for a live-action take on the popular manga.
Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner will write a script for 'One Punch Man'   |   Christopher Polk/Getty Images
One Punch Man is fighting his way into live-action. Sony Pictures is adapting the popular manga as a feature film, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. 

The studio has tapped screenwriters Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner, the duo known for Jumanji: The Next Level and Venom.

One Punch Man launched 2009 as a web comic from the Japanese artist ONE and centers on a superhero named Saitama, who can defeat any foe with a single punch. Soon he grows bored, and seeks out a bigger challenge.

In 2012, One Punch Man moved to publisher Jump Next, with ONE teaming with artist Yusuke Murata for the manga. It came to the American market in 2015 with VIZ Media and has also been adapted as an anime as well as several games. 

Avi Arad and Ari Arad of Arad Productions will produce the film adaptation.

