Oni Press Adds Sarah Gaydos as Editorial Director of Licensed Publishing

Portland, Oregon-based Oni Press is continuing to grow.

On Monday, the independent comic publisher announced that it has lured much respected editor Sarah Gaydos from IDW Publishing to become the company’s first editorial director of licensed publishing.

Gaydos had previously edited IDW’s Star Trek comic book line, alongside titles including properties owned by Disney, Hasbro, Dreamworks, Blizzard Entertainment and more. In a statement, Gaydos said she “couldn’t be happier to join the Oni Press crew,” adding, “Oni’s vision for the future of comics is right where I want to be, and I can’t wait to be there to help top-notch creators bring even more fantastic original and licensed comics for all types of readers into the world.” Before IDW, Gaydos had worked at DC Entertainment as part of its Wildstorm imprint.

Although primarily known as a producer of original material including Scott Pilgrim, The Sixth Gun and Queen & Country, Oni has always included licensed material in its output, from early releases such as Kevin Smith’s Jay and Silent Bob and Stephen Colbert’s Tek Jansen Adventures to more recent fare such as tabletop game adaptation Dead of Winter and the current Rick & Morty series.

In recent years, Oni has been expanding its output. In 2015, the company launched Oni Entertainment to develop properties in other media; a year later, it launched Limerence Press, an imprint aimed at erotic and sex-education comics, and last year, it unveiled Oni Games, to develop existing Oni titles as tabletop games.

“I’ve been lucky to call Sarah a friend for years and I’m thrilled to have her joining our team as the editorial director of licensed publishing,” Oni Press publisher and co-owner James Lucas Jones wrote in a statement. “Her eye for talent, rapport with creators and licensors alike, and varied publishing experience will be a huge asset to Oni Press and its creators — across both tie-in and original work. I'm dying to see the projects this team-up will produce!”

