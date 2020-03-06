Oni Press Opens Webstore After Coronavirus Cancellation

"While the decision not to attend was difficult for many reasons, one of our first considerations was supporting the creators and books we had planned to promote there" Oni Press publisher James Lucas Jones said in a statement about the webstore. "We realize many of our creators depend on convention income, and want to do our part to help where we can through sales of their books and merchandise. Additionally, we want to bring as much of the convention experience to fans as possible, despite our lack of a presence on the show floor."

Amongst the merchandise available in the webstore will be the first results of the publisher’s partnership with Chris Onstad, creator of the popular webcomic Achewood, including a new print and tote bag both available exclusively online. Also available will be variant editions of titles including Rogue Planet, Dryad and Aggretsuko only offered through the pop-up store.

Oni’s pop-up store can be found here while stocks last.