Oni Press Opens Webstore After Coronavirus Cancellation
Portland, Oregon’s Oni Press is one of many comic book publishers that has made the decision not to attend next week’s Emerald City Comic Con in Seattle due to the coronavirus outbreak — but that doesn’t mean that fans won’t be able to buy material intended to be released exclusively at the show.
Instead, Oni is launching a pop-up webstore to offer the planned exclusives, as well as material by creators who were originally intended to sign at the Oni booth during ECCC.
Heat Vision breakdown
"While the decision not to attend was difficult for many reasons, one of our first considerations was supporting the creators and books we had planned to promote there" Oni Press publisher James Lucas Jones said in a statement about the webstore. "We realize many of our creators depend on convention income, and want to do our part to help where we can through sales of their books and merchandise. Additionally, we want to bring as much of the convention experience to fans as possible, despite our lack of a presence on the show floor."
Amongst the merchandise available in the webstore will be the first results of the publisher’s partnership with Chris Onstad, creator of the popular webcomic Achewood, including a new print and tote bag both available exclusively online. Also available will be variant editions of titles including Rogue Planet, Dryad and Aggretsuko only offered through the pop-up store.
Oni’s pop-up store can be found here while stocks last.
by Graeme McMillan
by Richard Newby
by Ryan Parker