HEAT VISION

Oni Press Opens Webstore After Coronavirus Cancellation

by Graeme McMillan
The webstore will sell merchandise originally intended to be sold exclusively at Seattle's Emerald City Comic Con, which the publisher pulled out of.
Chris Onstad/Oni Press
The webstore will sell merchandise originally intended to be sold exclusively at Seattle's Emerald City Comic Con, which the publisher pulled out of.

Portland, Oregon’s Oni Press is one of many comic book publishers that has made the decision not to attend next week’s Emerald City Comic Con in Seattle due to the coronavirus outbreak — but that doesn’t mean that fans won’t be able to buy material intended to be released exclusively at the show.

Instead, Oni is launching a pop-up webstore to offer the planned exclusives, as well as material by creators who were originally intended to sign at the Oni booth during ECCC.

Heat Vision breakdown

"While the decision not to attend was difficult for many reasons, one of our first considerations was supporting the creators and books we had planned to promote there" Oni Press publisher James Lucas Jones said in a statement about the webstore. "We realize many of our creators depend on convention income, and want to do our part to help where we can through sales of their books and merchandise. Additionally, we want to bring as much of the convention experience to fans as possible, despite our lack of a presence on the show floor."

Amongst the merchandise available in the webstore will be the first results of the publisher’s partnership with Chris Onstad, creator of the popular webcomic Achewood, including a new print and tote bag both available exclusively online. Also available will be variant editions of titles including Rogue Planet, Dryad and Aggretsuko only offered through the pop-up store.

Oni’s pop-up store can be found here while stocks last.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. 'Onward' Star Mel Rodriguez Shares Health Journey and His David Fincher Story
    by Brian Davids
  2. Ben Affleck Says 'Justice League' Was Plagued With "One Problem After Another"
    by Ryan Parker
View All
  1. by Graeme McMillan
  2. by Phil Pirrello
  3. by Richard Newby
  4. by Borys Kit
  5. by Ryan Parker
LATEST NEWS
1.
'Tales From the Loop' Creator Signs Fox 21 Overall Deal
by Rick Porter
2.
Oni Press Opens Webstore After Coronavirus Cancellation
by Graeme McMillan
3.
'Beauty and the Beast' Prequel Series in the Works at Disney+ (Exclusive)
by Lesley Goldberg
4.
Fox's 'Goonies' Re-Enactment Drama Casts 'The Affair' Alum
by Rick Porter
5.
Late-Night Hosts React to Elizabeth Warren Ending Presidential Run, Question Who She Will Endorse
by Katherine Schaffstall