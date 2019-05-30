First Look at Tom Holland, Chris Pratt in Pixar's Fantasy Adventure 'Onward'

The movie, a suburban fantasy complete with unicorns and station wagons, is released on March 6, 2020.

The teaser trailer for Pixar's Onward dropped during the first game of the NBA finals.

Directed by Dan Scanlon (Monsters University), Onward mixes epic fantasy with the banality of the suburbs. The movie features the voice talent of Tom Holland and Chris Pratt, who play two teenage elf brothers who embark on a quest to find the last remaining magic in the world in the hopes of spending time with their dead father.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer also lend their voices.

