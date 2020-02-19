Original 'Predator' Screenplay to Become Comic Book Miniseries
Not content with adapting Dan O’Bannon’s original Alien screenplay into a comic book miniseries, Dark Horse Comics is bringing the unseen first version of 1987’s Predator to life with the five-issue series Predator: The Original Screenplay, set to launch this summer.
The series will see Jeremy Barlow, Patrick Blaine and Andy Owens adapt Hunters, the 1984 screenplay by James E. Thomas and John C. Thomas that eventually turned into the Arnold Schwarzenegger vehicle that launched a franchise featuring comics, novels, video games and a series of movies that most recently included 2018’s The Predator.
“There’s excitement in seeing what might have been," Barlow said Wednesday in a statement to Syfy Wire, which initially broke the news of the series. "The bones of Predator are there, but the original idea was so different and in some ways, much deeper than what the movie became — and we lean hard into those differences.”
Predator: The Original Screenplay is the latest in Dark Horse’s line of “Original Screenplay” titles, which has thus far included not just Alien but also William Gibson’s first take on the Alien 3 script. The first issue of the new series will be released digitally and in comic book stores June 10.
