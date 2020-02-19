Original 'Predator' Screenplay to Become Comic Book Miniseries

“There’s excitement in seeing what might have been," Barlow said Wednesday in a statement to Syfy Wire, which initially broke the news of the series. "The bones of Predator are there, but the original idea was so different and in some ways, much deeper than what the movie became — and we lean hard into those differences.”

Predator: The Original Screenplay is the latest in Dark Horse’s line of “Original Screenplay” titles, which has thus far included not just Alien but also William Gibson’s first take on the Alien 3 script. The first issue of the new series will be released digitally and in comic book stores June 10.