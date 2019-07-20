'The Orville' Starships Collectibles Line Revealed at Comic-Con

The Eaglemoss miniatures line will begin in 2020.

Fans of Fox’s The Orville will be able to own the finest ships in the Planetary Union for themselves next year, with it being announced during the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel Saturday that Eaglemoss Hero Collector will be releasing a line of models based on the spaceships seen in the show.

The Orville line will follow in the tradition of Eaglemoss Hero Collector’s fan-favorite Star Trek Starships Collection, and launch early next year, it was revealed. Still under wraps is how many models will be released, and of which ships, although of course the eponymous Union starship will have pride of place, as seen in the teaser image released to accompany the announcement,

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown