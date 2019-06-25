9:29am PT by Patrick Shanley
'The Outer Worlds' Leads Best of E3 Awards Nominees
With E3 2019 in the rearview, the annual Game Critics Awards has revealed its nominees for the best titles showcased at the annual gaming convention.
Developer Obsidian Entertainment's new role-playing sci-fi game Outer Worlds leads the field with four total nominations, including best of show and best original game.
Following close behind with three nominations each are Borderlands 3, Doom Eternal, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Watch Dogs: Legion, all of which are nominated for best of show. Meanwhile, Luigi's Mansion 3, Wolfenstein: Youngblood and John Wick: Hex all also secured three nominations.
On the publishing side, Xbox led the field with nine total nominations, followed closely by Nintendo and Bethesda.
The nominees were chosen by critics from a variety publications, of which The Hollywood Reporter was a participant.
See the full list of nominees below.
BEST OF SHOW
Borderlands 3
Doom Eternal
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
The Outer Worlds
Watch Dogs: Legion
BEST ORIGINAL GAME
12 Minutes
Bleeding Edge
Control
John Wick Hex
The Outer Worlds
BEST CONSOLE GAME
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Luigi’s Mansion 3
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Watch Dogs: Legion
BEST PC GAME
Borderlands 3
Control
Doom Eternal
The Outer Worlds
Wolfenstein: Youngblood
BEST VR/AR GAME
Asgard’s Wrath
Lone Echo II
Minecraft Earth
Phantom: Covert Ops
Sniper Elite VR
BEST HARDWARE/PERIPHERAL
Sega Genesis Mini
Smach Z
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2
BEST ACTION GAME
Borderlands 3
Call of Duty Modern Warfare
Doom Eternal
Gears 5
Wolfenstein: Youngblood
BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE GAME
Control
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
Watch Dogs: Legion
BEST ROLE PLAYING GAME
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Monster Hunter: World Iceborne
Pokémon Sword and Shield
The Outer Worlds
BEST RACING GAME
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
F1 2019
Forza Horizon 4: LEGO Speed Champions
GRID
BEST SPORTS GAME
EFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
Madden NFL 20
Roller Champions
BEST STRATEGY GAME
Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
Desperados III
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
John Wick Hex
Phoenix Point
BEST FAMILY/SOCIAL GAME
Fall Guys
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
Minecraft Dungeons
Pokémon Sword and Shield
BEST ONLINE MULTIPLAYER
Bleeding Edge
Call of Duty Modern Warfare
Gears 5
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
Wolfenstein: Youngblood
BEST INDEPENDENT GAME
12 Minutes
Carrion
Fall Guys
John Wick Hex
Sayonara Wild Hearts
BEST ONGOING GAME
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Monster Hunter: World
Tom Clancy’s the Division 2
