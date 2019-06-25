'The Outer Worlds' Leads Best of E3 Awards Nominees

Obsidian Entertainment's role-playing sci-fi game scored four total nominations, edging out other marquee titles like 'Borderlands 3' and the 'Final Fantasy VII' remake.

With E3 2019 in the rearview, the annual Game Critics Awards has revealed its nominees for the best titles showcased at the annual gaming convention.

Developer Obsidian Entertainment's new role-playing sci-fi game Outer Worlds leads the field with four total nominations, including best of show and best original game.

Following close behind with three nominations each are Borderlands 3, Doom Eternal, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Watch Dogs: Legion, all of which are nominated for best of show. Meanwhile, Luigi's Mansion 3, Wolfenstein: Youngblood and John Wick: Hex all also secured three nominations.

On the publishing side, Xbox led the field with nine total nominations, followed closely by Nintendo and Bethesda.

The nominees were chosen by critics from a variety publications, of which The Hollywood Reporter was a participant.

See the full list of nominees below.

BEST OF SHOW

Borderlands 3

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Outer Worlds

Watch Dogs: Legion

BEST ORIGINAL GAME

12 Minutes

Bleeding Edge

Control

John Wick Hex

The Outer Worlds

BEST CONSOLE GAME

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Luigi’s Mansion 3

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Watch Dogs: Legion

BEST PC GAME

Borderlands 3

Control

Doom Eternal

The Outer Worlds

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

BEST VR/AR GAME

Asgard’s Wrath

Lone Echo II

Minecraft Earth

Phantom: Covert Ops

Sniper Elite VR

BEST HARDWARE/PERIPHERAL

Sega Genesis Mini

Smach Z

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

BEST ACTION GAME

Borderlands 3

Call of Duty Modern Warfare

Doom Eternal

Gears 5

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE GAME

Control

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Watch Dogs: Legion

BEST ROLE PLAYING GAME

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Monster Hunter: World Iceborne

Pokémon Sword and Shield

The Outer Worlds

BEST RACING GAME

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

F1 2019

Forza Horizon 4: LEGO Speed Champions

GRID

BEST SPORTS GAME

EFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Madden NFL 20

Roller Champions

BEST STRATEGY GAME

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

Desperados III

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

John Wick Hex

Phoenix Point

BEST FAMILY/SOCIAL GAME

Fall Guys

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Minecraft Dungeons

Pokémon Sword and Shield

BEST ONLINE MULTIPLAYER

Bleeding Edge

Call of Duty Modern Warfare

Gears 5

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

BEST INDEPENDENT GAME

12 Minutes

Carrion

Fall Guys

John Wick Hex

Sayonara Wild Hearts

BEST ONGOING GAME

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Monster Hunter: World

Tom Clancy’s the Division 2