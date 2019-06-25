9:29am PT by Patrick Shanley

'The Outer Worlds' Leads Best of E3 Awards Nominees

Obsidian Entertainment's role-playing sci-fi game scored four total nominations, edging out other marquee titles like 'Borderlands 3' and the 'Final Fantasy VII' remake.
With E3 2019 in the rearview, the annual Game Critics Awards has revealed its nominees for the best titles showcased at the annual gaming convention.

Developer Obsidian Entertainment's new role-playing sci-fi game Outer Worlds leads the field with four total nominations, including best of show and best original game. 

Following close behind with three nominations each are Borderlands 3, Doom Eternal, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Watch Dogs: Legion, all of which are nominated for best of show. Meanwhile, Luigi's Mansion 3, Wolfenstein: Youngblood and John Wick: Hex all also secured three nominations.

On the publishing side, Xbox led the field with nine total nominations, followed closely by Nintendo and Bethesda.

The nominees were chosen by critics from a variety publications, of which The Hollywood Reporter was a participant.

See the full list of nominees below.

BEST OF SHOW

Borderlands 3 

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 

The Outer Worlds 

Watch Dogs: Legion 

BEST ORIGINAL GAME

12 Minutes

Bleeding Edge 

Control 

John Wick Hex 

The Outer Worlds

BEST CONSOLE GAME

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Luigi’s Mansion 3 

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Watch Dogs: Legion 

BEST PC GAME

Borderlands 3 

Control 

Doom Eternal

The Outer Worlds 

Wolfenstein: Youngblood 

BEST VR/AR GAME

Asgard’s Wrath 

Lone Echo II 

Minecraft Earth 

Phantom: Covert Ops 

Sniper Elite VR

BEST HARDWARE/PERIPHERAL

Sega Genesis Mini 

Smach Z 

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

BEST ACTION GAME

Borderlands 3 

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 

Doom Eternal 

Gears 5 

Wolfenstein: Youngblood 

BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE GAME

Control 

Luigi’s Mansion 3 

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening 

Watch Dogs: Legion 

BEST ROLE PLAYING GAME

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot 

Final Fantasy VII Remake 

Monster Hunter: World Iceborne 

Pokémon Sword and Shield 

The Outer Worlds 

BEST RACING GAME

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled 

F1 2019 

Forza Horizon 4: LEGO Speed Champions 

GRID 

BEST SPORTS GAME

EFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 

Madden NFL 20 

Roller Champions 

BEST STRATEGY GAME

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition 

Desperados III 

Fire Emblem: Three Houses 

John Wick Hex

Phoenix Point 

BEST FAMILY/SOCIAL GAME

Fall Guys 

Luigi’s Mansion 3 

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 

Minecraft Dungeons 

Pokémon Sword and Shield

BEST ONLINE MULTIPLAYER

Bleeding Edge

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 

Gears 5 

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint 

Wolfenstein: Youngblood 

BEST INDEPENDENT GAME

12 Minutes 

Carrion 

Fall Guys 

John Wick Hex 

Sayonara Wild Hearts 

BEST ONGOING GAME

Destiny 2 

Final Fantasy XIV 

Fortnite 

Monster Hunter: World

Tom Clancy’s the Division 2 

