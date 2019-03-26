'Overlord' Filmmaker Julius Avery Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Avery also made 'Son of a Gun,' which starred Ewan McGregor.

Julius Avery, the director of World War Two/living dead mash-up Overlord, has signed with CAA.

He was previously repped by UTA.

Avery made his feature debut writing and directing 2014’s Son of a Gun, a crime thriller that starred Ewan McGregor and Alicia Vikander. His short, Jerrycan, won the 2008 Palme d’Or for best short film at the Cannes Film Festival.

Overlord, released in November 2018 and produced by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot, starred Jovan Adepo and Wyatt Russell as American soldiers who discover horrifying Nazi experiments in a French village. The movie scored a 81 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Avery wrote a new take on Flash Gordon for Twentieth Century Fox and is attached to direct the project, whose status is unknown under the acquisition of Disney.

He continues to be repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and attorney Kevin Marks at Gang Tyre.