HEAT VISION
'Overwatch' Coming to Nintendo Switch
by Patrick Shanley
The first-person shooter launched in 2016 on multiple platforms, but hadn't been available on Nintendo's console before.
Rejoice, Nintendo Switch fans, for Blizzard's colorful first-person shooter, Overwatch, has finally come to the console.
During Wednesday's Nintendo Direct, the company revealed that the popular multiplayer shooter would be available on the Switch on Oct. 15.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Originally launched in 2016 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, Overwatch has grown into something of a cultural phenomenon. The game has generated more than $1 billion in revenue over its lifetime, spawned a competitive esports league, Overwatch League, and continued to introduce more playable heroes for players to connect with, now boasting a roster of 30 characters.
by Richard Newby
by Aaron Couch
by Katherine Schaffstall
by Graeme McMillan
