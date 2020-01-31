HEAT VISION

Owen Wilson Joining Marvel's 'Loki' Series

by Aaron Couch
Tom Hiddleston stars as the god of mischief.
Owen Wilson is headed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor is in talks to join the Disney+ show Loki, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. His character details are hidden in Odin's vault.

Loki stars Tom Hiddleston as the trickster god he has played since 2011’s Thor. The character died in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, however due to a time travel storyline, Loki appeared briefly in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. It is that version of Loki that audiences will follow in the Disney+ series.

Rick & Morty writer Michael Waldron is writing the pilot for Loki, and will act as show creator and exec produce the series. Loki is one of multiple shows Marvel Studios is producing for Disney+, including Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Hawkeye and What If?

Wilson, who is repped by UTA, next appears in Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch, due out in July.

Comicbook.com first reported the news.

