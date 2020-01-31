Owen Wilson Joining Marvel's 'Loki' Series

Tom Hiddleston stars as the god of mischief.

Owen Wilson is headed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor is in talks to join the Disney+ show Loki, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. His character details are hidden in Odin's vault.

Loki stars Tom Hiddleston as the trickster god he has played since 2011’s Thor. The character died in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, however due to a time travel storyline, Loki appeared briefly in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. It is that version of Loki that audiences will follow in the Disney+ series.

Heat Vision breakdown