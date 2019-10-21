Latin Music Superstar Ozuna Joins 'Fast and Furious 9'

Ozuna’s casting in Fast 9 falls in line with the franchise’s global and diverse reach and puts a superstar beyond the Hollywood confines on the roster.

Justin Lin is directing the feature, now in production, which sees Vin Diesel leading a cast of new faces and returning favorites, John Cena and Charlize Theron among them. Fast 9 is set for a May 22, 2020 release.

Characters details were not revealed.

Ozuna has won five Billboard Music Awareds, 12 Billboard Latin Music Awards and six Latin American Music Awards for his music. Hi debut album, Odisea, spent 46 weeks at No. 1. He is also nominated for a 2019 Latin Grammy Award for best urban song for his hit single “Baila Baila Baila,” which he co-wrote with songwriter Vicente Saavedra

And like many of the Fast franchise players, Ozuna has a massive social presence. He is one of YouTube’s most-viewed artists, having over 25 million subscribers. Many of his videos chart near or even above 1 billion views.

Ozuna’s casting in the movie marks a major next step in his developing acting career. He previously starred in the Spanish-language feature film Qué León and is set to appear in the sequel Los Leones, which is currently in pre-production.

In addition to UTA, Ozuna is repped by Rebeca Leon at Lionfish Entertainment and by attorney Simran A. Singh at Singh, Singh & Trauben.