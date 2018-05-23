Paramount Buys Horror Spec Script 'Oberlin Incident'

The horror thriller spec script is from Cory Goodman.

Paramount has moved aggressively to pick up The Oberlin Incident, a horror thriller spec script by Cory Goodman.

Safehouse Pictures, run by Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell, and Adam Goldworm's Aperture are set to produce.

Details are being kept in the dark but it is described as having a high-concept plot featuring a female lead.

The script hit the town early in the week but Paramount took it off the table in a high-six-figure deal.

Goodman has generated several high-priced deals with his specs. Lore, which sold to Warner Bros., and Hood, at Sony, were seven-figure deals. The Last Witch Hunter, the Vin Diesel starrer, began as a Goodman spec as did horror thriller Priest.

Aperture produced the indie drama My Friend Dahmer and is shooting Live! with Aaron Eckhart.