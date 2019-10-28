HEAT VISION

Paramount Cancels 'Terminator: Dark Fate' Premiere in L.A. Amid Fires

by Aaron Couch
The event had been set for TCL Chinese Theatre.

Terminator: Dark Fate will no longer be having its Los Angeles premiere Monday.

"In light of the ongoing, active fires being battled in the area, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have canceled tonight’s Los Angeles premiere of Terminator: Dark Fate," Paramount said in a statement. "We will be donating food intended for the after-party to the American Red Cross, which is serving those affected by the fires."

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

The premiere had been set for TCL Chinese Theatre.

Dark Fate actor Arnold Schwarzenegger had evacuate his home Monday morning after a brush fire broke out along the west side of Interstate 405, north of Sunset Boulevard and near the Getty Center in Southern California.

"We evacuated safely at 3:30 this morning. If you are in an evacuation zone, don’t screw around. Get out. Right now I am grateful for the best firefighters in the world, the true action heroes who charge into the danger to protect their fellow Californians," Schwarzenegger said via Twitter.

Dark Fate also stars Linda Hamilton, Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna and Diego Boneta. It sees series creator James Cameron return to the franchise for the first time since 1991's Terminator 2: Judgment Day. He serves as writer and producer, with Deadpool filmmaker Tim Miller directing.

More to come.

 

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. 'The Grudge' Reboot Trailer: Evil Spirit Haunts Suburban Neighborhood
    by Katherine Schaffstall
  2. 10 Spooky Games to Play This Halloween
    by Matt Cabral
View All
  1. by Graeme McMillan
  2. by Borys Kit
  3. by Borys Kit
  4. by Pamela McClintock, Aaron Couch
  5. by Ryan Parker
LATEST NEWS
1.
Robert Evans, Producer Who Brought Paramount Back From the Brink, Dies at 89
by Mike Barnes, Duane Byrge
2.
Paramount Cancels 'Terminator: Dark Fate' Premiere in L.A. Amid Fires
by Aaron Couch
3.
'Dante's Inferno' TV Series in the Works at Freeform
by Lesley Goldberg
4.
Kaoru Yachigusa, Actress in Oscar-winner 'Samurai, The Legend of Musashi,' Dies at 88
by Gavin J. Blair
5.
Comedy Central Orders Bobby Moynihan Animated Digital Series
by Natalie Jarvey