Paramount Cancels 'Terminator: Dark Fate' Premiere in L.A. Amid Fires

The premiere had been set for TCL Chinese Theatre.

Dark Fate actor Arnold Schwarzenegger had evacuate his home Monday morning after a brush fire broke out along the west side of Interstate 405, north of Sunset Boulevard and near the Getty Center in Southern California.

"We evacuated safely at 3:30 this morning. If you are in an evacuation zone, don’t screw around. Get out. Right now I am grateful for the best firefighters in the world, the true action heroes who charge into the danger to protect their fellow Californians," Schwarzenegger said via Twitter.

Dark Fate also stars Linda Hamilton, Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna and Diego Boneta. It sees series creator James Cameron return to the franchise for the first time since 1991's Terminator 2: Judgment Day. He serves as writer and producer, with Deadpool filmmaker Tim Miller directing.

