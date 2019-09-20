HEAT VISION
Paramount Nabs Vatican Exorcism Project from 'Molly's Game' Producer
by Mia Galuppo
Sal Cardoni and Brian Rawlins are behind the screenplay.
Paramount is heading to Rome. The studio has picked up an untitled exorcism feature that is set in the Vatican from Molly's Game and End of Watch producer Matt Jackson and his Jackson Pictures banner.
Writers Sal Cardoni and Brian Rawlins are behind the feature. Plot details are being kept under wraps.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Joanne Lee will executive produce for Jackson Pictures, along with Peter Heller for Heller Highwater. Bryan Oh will oversee the project for the studio.
Jackson Pictures is repped by CAA. Cardoni is repped by Equitable MGMT, Peter Heller, and Lichter Grossman. Rawlins is repped by Equitable MGMT, AAO and Lichter Grossman.
