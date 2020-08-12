Paramount Options YA Fantasy Novel 'Caster'
YA fantasy book Caster is being developed for the big screen.
Paramount has optioned the 2019 book, which will be co-developed and produced by Scholastic Entertainment, Josephson Entertainment and Akiva Goldsman's Weed Road Pictures.
Heat Vision breakdown
Caster follows Aza Wu, who knows that real magic is dangerous and illegal, as casting killed her sister, Shire. As with all magic, everything comes at a price. For Aza, it feels like everything in her life has some kind of cost attached to it. And now with Shire dead, Aza must step in to save the legacy of Wu Teas, the teahouse that has been in her family for centuries.
Goldsman will produce along with Greg Lessans and Scholastic Entertainment's Iole Lucchese and Caitlin Friedman, as well as Barry Josephson. D. Matt Geller will oversee the adaptation for Josephson Entertainment.
"Caster is an absolutely thrilling story with twists and turns that keep readers riveted and holding their breath to see what happens next,” said Lucchese. “We are very excited to be working with Josephson Entertainment and Akiva and his team at Weed Road Pictures to bring this exhilarating story to life on screen.”
Scholastic's other recent Hollywood projects include Sony's Goosebumps movies and the upcoming live-action/animation hybrid adaptation of Clifford the Big Red Dog, which is due out this November via Paramount. A live-action Animorphs movie is also in the works with Picturestart, and Elizabeth Banks is set to star in a Magic School Bus adaptation for Universal.
- Mia Galuppo
- mia.galuppo@thr.com
- @miagaluppo
