Paramount Players Picks Up 'Planet of the Nerds' Comic (Exclusive)

The comic tackles today’s pop culture dominance by all things geek through the eyes of the group that previously held top status…the jocks. The story tells of high school jocks from the 1980s who are accidentally frozen by an experimental cryogenics device, and revived almost 40 years later. They awake in today’s computer-driven, superhero movie-loving world, now ruled by nerds, and react the only way they know how: by declaring war on the status quo.

The comic, written by Paul Constant and illustrated by Alan Robinson, Randy Elliott and colorist Felipe Sobreiro, launched to strong reviews in April from Ahoy Comics. A collected paperback hits bookstores Oct. 29 featuring a cover by David Nakayama and an introduction by Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings.

A search for a writer to adapt the material is now underway.

Ahoy is a relatively new comics company, having launched in 2018 with editor in chief Tom Peyer, formerly of DC Comics’s Vertigo imprint. It made news earlier this year when it picked up Second Coming, a comic featuring Jesus as a sidekick to a superhero that was dropped by DC after some controversy.

Broken Road is currently in production on Mortal Kombat for New Line and is behind the upcoming John Cena comedy, Playing With Fire.

The deal for Nerds was brokered by Angela Cheng Caplan of Cheng Caplan Company, Inc.