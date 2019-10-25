HEAT VISION

Paramount Players Picks Up 'Planet of the Nerds' Comic (Exclusive)

by Borys Kit
Todd Garner ('Tag') is producing with his Broken Road partner Sean Robins.
David Nakayama/AHOY Comics
Todd Garner ('Tag') is producing with his Broken Road partner Sean Robins.

Paramount Players is diving into geek culture, optioning the film rights to comic Planet of the Nerds.

Todd Garner, who recently produced Isn't It Romantic and Tag, is producing with his Broken Road partner Sean Robins.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

The comic tackles today’s pop culture dominance by all things geek through the eyes of the group that previously held top status…the jocks. The story tells of high school jocks from the 1980s who are accidentally frozen by an experimental cryogenics device, and revived almost 40 years later. They awake in today’s computer-driven, superhero movie-loving world, now ruled by nerds, and react the only way they know how: by declaring war on the status quo.

The comic, written by Paul Constant and illustrated by Alan Robinson, Randy Elliott and colorist Felipe Sobreiro, launched to strong reviews in April from Ahoy Comics. A collected paperback hits bookstores Oct. 29 featuring a cover by David Nakayama and an introduction by Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings. 

A search for a writer to adapt the material is now underway.

Ahoy is a relatively new comics company, having launched in 2018 with editor in chief Tom Peyer, formerly of DC Comics’s Vertigo imprint. It made news earlier this year when it picked up Second Coming, a comic featuring Jesus as a sidekick to a superhero that was dropped by DC after some controversy.

Broken Road is currently in production on Mortal Kombat for New Line and is behind the upcoming John Cena comedy, Playing With Fire.

The deal for Nerds was brokered by Angela Cheng Caplan of Cheng Caplan Company, Inc.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. 'Chernobyl' Creator Craig Mazin Tackling 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Reboot (Exclusive)
    by Borys Kit
  2. Box Office: 'Joker' Passes 'Deadpool' as Top-Grossing R-Rated Pic of All Time
    by Pamela McClintock, Aaron Couch
View All
  1. by Ryan Parker
  2. by Graeme McMillan
  3. by Borys Kit
  4. by Borys Kit
  5. by Richard Newby
LATEST NEWS
1.
Shop Talk: Kanye West's L.A. Pop-Up, $100K Spider-Man Watch, Angelina Jolie-Approved 'Maleficent' Loungewear
by Danielle Directo-Meston
2.
Paramount Players Picks Up 'Planet of the Nerds' Comic (Exclusive)
by Borys Kit
3.
Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon Poke Fun at Late-Night Confusion With Mock PSA
by Katherine Schaffstall
4.
Critic's Notebook: Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King' Is a Dull, Dead-End Spiritual Quest
by Jonny Coleman
5.
"Damn It, That's Huge": Down Syndrome Actors Are Finding More Work in Hollywood
by Patrick Shanley