Paramount Pushes 'Infinite' Release From August to May 2021

Paramount is still keeping the Aug. 7 slot, and will now open the delayed The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run on that date.

Hollywood is hopeful that box office traffic will resume in earnest by mid-July, but there will be a backlog of product to contend with.

Infinite is an adaptation of 2009 novel The Reincarnationist Papers, which centers on a group of near-immortal men and women who are reincarnated over the centuries and are known as “the Infinite.” To defeat an evil mastermind, the group must rely on a man who suffers from schizophrenia and who will have to learn that all his vivid dreams are actually memories from past lives.

Ian Shorr and John Lee Hancock wrote the screenplay. Lorenzo di Bonaventura is producing with Mark Vahradian as well as Bellevue Productions’ John Zaozirny.