Paramount Pushes 'Infinite' Release From August to May 2021

by Pamela McClintock
Antoine Fuqua is directing the Mark Wahlberg action-thriller.
Antoine Fuqua, Mark Wahlberg   |   Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Antoine Fuqua is directing the Mark Wahlberg action-thriller.

Paramount Pictures has pushed the theatrical release of Infinite from Aug. 7, 2020, to May 28, 2021, the beginning of the lucrative Memorial Day weekend.

The action-thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Mark Wahlberg is the latest high-profile summer 2020 movie to alter its release plan due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to widespread theater closures and a rearranging of the calendar.

Paramount is still keeping the Aug. 7 slot, and will now open the delayed The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run on that date.

Hollywood is hopeful that box office traffic will resume in earnest by mid-July, but there will be a backlog of product to contend with.

Infinite is an adaptation of 2009 novel The Reincarnationist Papers, which centers on a group of near-immortal men and women who are reincarnated over the centuries and are known as “the Infinite.” To defeat an evil mastermind, the group must rely on a man who suffers from schizophrenia and who will have to learn that all his vivid dreams are actually memories from past lives.

Ian Shorr and John Lee Hancock wrote the screenplay. Lorenzo di Bonaventura is producing with Mark Vahradian as well as Bellevue Productions’ John Zaozirny.

