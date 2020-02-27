HEAT VISION

'Parasite' Storyboards Set for Release as Graphic Novel

by Etan Vlessing
Bong Joon Ho will rerelease his Oscar-winning 'Parasite' movie as a book, to hit stores May 19.
Bong Joon Ho's Parasite is set to reach fans as a graphic novel after its historic Oscar best picture victory.

Grand Central Publishing will be releasing the complete storyboards as a literary work to hit stores May 19 after the publisher nabbed the North American rights to the book — which has already been published in South Korea — from David Kuhn and Nate Muscato at Aevitas Creative Management.

The 304 pages drawn by the film's director portray every scene in the movie and read like a graphic novel, and the dialogue, stage and camera directions will be translated into English from Korean.

"Director Bong’s illustrations share the illuminating power of his writing and directing, making the Parasite graphic novel a gorgeous, riveting read and fascinating behind-the-scenes glimpse at the making of one of the best films of the year,” senior editor Wes Miller, who acquired the graphic novel for Grand Central Publishing, said in a statement.

Parasite debuted at Cannes ahead of Neon releasing the film in theaters in October 2019 on its way to awards season success. Parasite was written and directed by Bong Joon Ho and features an ensemble cast that includes Song Kang-ho, Choi Woo-shik, Park So-dam, Cho Yeo-jeong, Lee Jung-eun, Lee Sun-kyun and Chang Hyae-jin.

Parasite is the first non-English language film to ever win the Academy Award for best picture. It also won for best director, best original screenplay and best international film.

Also among the film's glittering array of awards is the Cannes Film Festival's Palme d'Or.

