Patrick Stewart Got Married in a Mexican Restaurant

It turns out Stewart and wife, musician Sunny Ozell, had two separate weddings — one in Reno, where she is from, and one in Los Angeles, where they live. Stewart said the L.A. event was impromptu.

"We learned that (McKellen) could not use his (ministry) credentials in Nevada, which is where we were getting married ... so we invited Ian and two of our guests and a (theater) director to a Mexican restaurant for dinner," he said. "And they were really closing down when we got there, it was pretty late. And Ian had brought with him a kind of robe — but our guests had no idea what was happening. And in fact, we were formally married in a Mexican restaurant."

Later in the show, Stewart and Buttigieg played a competition, hosted by LeVar Burton, over who knew more about Star Trek: The Next Generation. Spoiler: Capt. Picard won.

Stewart currently stars in Picard on CBS All Access.

