Patrick Wilson to Star in Roland Emmerich's Sci-Fi Thriller 'Moonfall' (Exclusive)

Penned by Emmerich and 2012 co-writer Harald Kloser and Spenser Cohen, Moonfall sees its plot go into action when the moon is knocked from its orbit by a mysterious force and is on a collision course with Earth. With just weeks to go before impact, a ragtag team is sent on a seemingly impossible mission to land on the lunar surface and save humanity.

Wilson will play a disgraced former NASA astronaut whose last mission, which ended in tragedy, holds a clue about the impending catastrophe. Plummer will play his teenage son.

Berry is playing a former colleague of Wilson’s character while Gad is an eccentric genius who deduces that the moon has fallen out of its orbit.

Emmerich is producing Moonfall under his Centropolis banner, with Kloser producing through his company, Street Entertainment.

As he did with Midway, Emmerich and Centropolis are independently producing and financing Moonfall, overseeing all aspects of production, financing and delivery. They are also collaborating with Lionsgate and AGC International, which sold out the film worldwide in Cannes 2019, as well as with international distributors on marketing and distribution.

Lionsgate is eyeing a North American release in 2021.

Plummer starred in Hulu’s Looking for Alaska and gained strong notices with Andrew Haigh's Lean on Pete, for which he garnered the Marcello Mastrioianni Award for best emerging actor at the 2017 Venice Film Festival. The actor, who also did a stint on HBO’s Boardwalk Empire, is repped by CAA, Luber Roklin Entertainment and Zoom Talent.

Moonfall marks a reunion between Wilson and Emmerich as the actor was one of the stars of the filmmaker’s Midway. Wilson is one of the stars of New Line’s hit horror franchise The Conjuring and this fall reprises the character of paranormal investigator Ed Warren with The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. That movie opens Sept. 11.

The Aquaman actor is repped by CAA and Anonymous Content.