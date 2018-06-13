Patty Jenkins Shares Surprising First Glimpse of 'Wonder Woman' Sequel

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. and Ratpac-Dune Entertainment LLC

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins dropped a bomb Wednesday when she shared the first set photo from her Wonder Woman sequel showing Chris Pine as Steve Trevor.

It was believed the chararcter died in the first film, sacrificing himself.

"Welcome to WONDER WOMAN 1984, Steve Trevor! #WW84," Jenkins wrote with the production photo, which was painfully '80s.

Wonder Woman, which was released in the summer of 2017, was an enormous success, especially for DC, which had yet to have a film really pop like the competition, Marvel. The first film, starring Gal Gadot, raked in $821.9 million at the global box office.

Gadot also shared a little tease of her own, tweeting out a picture of Diana Prince staring at a wall of TVs with '80s programs running.

Kristen Wiig will star as Cheetah, this film's villain. Pedro Pascal is joining the DC universe in the title.

The Wonder Woman sequel is due out Nov. 1, 2019.