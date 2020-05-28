Paul Feig to Direct 'The School for Good and Evil' Adaptation for Netflix

Life of Pi writer David Magee and Laura Solon, who penned Let It Snow for Netflix, will write the screenplay.

Feig will also produce through his Feigco banner, along with Laura Fischer, Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum and Jane Startz. Zack Roth and Patricia Riggen will exec produce with Chainani.

“To have one of your favorite directors adapt your book into a film for Netflix is an honor and a dream. Paul Feig is a brilliant filmmaker and a master of tone — a perfect fit for the twists and turns of The School for Good & Evil. I have no doubt that he will make a true fairy tale classic," said Chainani.

Added Feig: "I’m truly excited to bring this amazing, touching, funny and empowering world that Soman created in his wonderful books to life. I feel like a frog that just turned into a prince."

Feig, repped by CAA and Sloane Offer, was last behind the camera for holiday rom-com Last Christmas.