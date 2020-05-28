Paul Feig to Direct 'The School for Good and Evil' Adaptation for Netflix
Paul Feig is headed to Netflix to direct the adaption of YA fantasy fairy-tale book The School for Good and Evil.
The New York Times bestselling book from Soman Chainani follows best friends Sophie and Agatha, students at the titular School for Good and Evil, where ordinary boys and girls are trained to be fairy-tale heroes and villains. With her princess ambitions, Sophie knows she'll be picked for the School for Good and join the ranks of past students like Cinderella and Snow White. Meanwhile, Agatha, with her grim aesthetic and wicked cat, seems a natural fit for the villains in the School for Evil. But when the girls find their fortunes reversed, with Sophie dropped into the School for Evil and Agatha into the School for Good, their friendship will be put to the test.
Life of Pi writer David Magee and Laura Solon, who penned Let It Snow for Netflix, will write the screenplay.
Feig will also produce through his Feigco banner, along with Laura Fischer, Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum and Jane Startz. Zack Roth and Patricia Riggen will exec produce with Chainani.
“To have one of your favorite directors adapt your book into a film for Netflix is an honor and a dream. Paul Feig is a brilliant filmmaker and a master of tone — a perfect fit for the twists and turns of The School for Good & Evil. I have no doubt that he will make a true fairy tale classic," said Chainani.
Added Feig: "I’m truly excited to bring this amazing, touching, funny and empowering world that Soman created in his wonderful books to life. I feel like a frog that just turned into a prince."
Feig, repped by CAA and Sloane Offer, was last behind the camera for holiday rom-com Last Christmas.
- Mia Galuppo
