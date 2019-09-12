Paul Feig to Tackle Monster Movie 'Dark Army' for Universal

He will write, direct and produce the film.

Paul Feig is stepping into the world of monsters for Universal. The filmmaker will write, direct and produce Dark Army, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The film comes from an original idea by Feig.

Universal has a long tradition of monster movies dating back to the 1930s, and in recent history was plotting a shared universe akin to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But Dark Army is said not to connect to a larger universe of monsters, as Universal abandoned that idea after the failure of 2017's The Mummy doomed its budding Dark Universe.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown