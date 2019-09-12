HEAT VISION

Paul Feig to Tackle Monster Movie 'Dark Army' for Universal

by Aaron Couch
He will write, direct and produce the film.
Paul Feig is stepping into the world of monsters for Universal. The filmmaker will write, direct and produce Dark Army, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The film comes from an original idea by Feig.

Universal has a long tradition of monster movies dating back to the 1930s, and in recent history was plotting a shared universe akin to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But Dark Army is said not to connect to a larger universe of monsters, as Universal abandoned that idea after the failure of 2017's The Mummy doomed its budding Dark Universe.

Dark Army isn't the only monster-centric movie the studio has in the works. Universal and Blumhouse also have The Invisible Man, from filmmaker Leigh Whannell, in the works.

Feig, known for directing 2011's Bridesmaids and the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot for Universal, last helmed A Simple Favor. He has Emilia Clark and Henry Golding's Last Christmas due out Nov. 8 from the studio.

Feig is represented by CAA and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.

