Paul Giamatti Joins Dwayne Johnson in Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' (Exclusive)

Emily Blunt is also starring in the adventure project.

Paul Giamatti, who worked with Dwayne Johnson in earthquake movie San Andreas, is re-teaming with the star for Disney’s Jungle Cruise.

The actor has closed a deal to join Johnson and Emily Blunt in the studio’s adventure movie that takes inspiration from its theme park ride. Jesse Plemons, Jack Whitehall and Edgar Ramirez are also on the call sheet.

Jaume Collet-Serra, the filmmaker behind The Shallows and Liam Neeson films such as The Commuter and Non-Stop, is to direct the project, which is set in the early 20th century and will take place in the Amazon jungle.

Johnson will play a boat captain who takes his sister (Blunt) and her brother (Whitehall) on a mission to find a tree believed to possess healing powers. Wild animals and a competing German expedition figure into the proceedings.

Giamatti will play a crusty harbormaster.

The movie is heading toward a May start and will shoot through the summer.

Beau Flynn, John Davis and John Fox are producing as are Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Scott Sheldon is co-producing.

Oscar nominee and multiple Golden Globe winner Giamatti is currently starring in Showtime’s Wall Street drama Billions, now in its third season, and appeared in Reed Morano’s drama I Think We’re Alone Now. He is repped by UTA.