Paul Rudd to Star in Jason Reitman's 'Ghostbusters'

Paul Rudd is answering the call.

The actor is in talks to star in Jason Reitman's Ghostbusters movie, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Rudd will play a small town teacher in the film, which is a continuation of the franchise that started with 1984's Ghostbusters and spawned a 1989 sequel. The 2016 reboot won't factor into the new movie.

The official Ghostbusters Twitter account posted a video of Rudd discussing the project, with the actor joking that when he heard he was going to get the call, "I nearly slimed myself."

"I can't wait to join the cast this fall for Ghostbusters. In fact I'm sliming myself right now," added Rudd.

The new Ghostbusters centers on a single mom (Carrie Coon) and her family (Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace) and will go into production this fall.

"I’ve been wanting to work with Paul Rudd since my short film opened for Wet Hot American Summer at Sundance. Thrilled he’ll be joining this new chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe," Reitman said in a statement.

The director co-wrote the script with Gil Kenan. Ivan Reitman, Jason Reitman's father and director of the 1984 Ghostbusters, will produce. Sony has dated the new Ghostbusters for July 10, 2020.

Rudd is coming off his role as Ant-Man in Avengers: Endgame, which currently stands as the No. 2 film of all time globally with $2.75 billion and is back in theaters this weekend. The actor has the Netflix limited series Living With Yourself debuting in the fall.

Rudd is repped by Lighthouse Management & Media, United Talent Agency and Jackoway Tyerman.