HEAT VISION

'BlackKkKlansman' Actor Paul Walter Hauser Joining Emma Stone in 'Cruella'

by Mia Galuppo
The actor will reteam with 'I, Tonya' director Craig Gillespie.
Paul Walter Hauser   |   Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
The actor will reteam with 'I, Tonya' director Craig Gillespie.

Paul Walter Hauser is heading for Disney's Cruella.

The movie will seem Hauser reteam with I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie, who is directing the live-action take on the 1961 animated classic 101 Dalmatians.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

Cruella is being described as an origin story for the classic villain, which will be played by Stone, and will be set in the early 1980s with a punk vibe. Emma Thompson is also starring in the movie, which is set for a Dec. 23, 2020 release.

Hauser will be playing a character named Horace.

The most recent script comes from Tony McNamara. Andrew Gunn is producing Cruella with Marc Platt. Kristin Burr is also producing.

Hauser, who is repped by CAA, Artists First and Schreck Rose, starred in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman and will re-team with the director on his Netflix movie Da 5 Bloods. He is currently shooting the leading role in Clint Eastwood's Richard Jewell movie.

 

 

 

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. 'Star Trek: The Motion Picture' Returning to Theaters for 40th Anniversary
    July 29, 2019 9:37am PT
    by Ryan Parker
  2. Box Office: Why 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's' $40M Debut Doesn't Guarantee a Fairy Tale Ending
    July 29, 2019 6:40am PT
    by Pamela McClintock
View All
  1. July 28, 2019 6:00am PT
  2. July 27, 2019 9:30am PT
  3. July 27, 2019 8:30am PT
  4. July 27, 2019 6:00am PT
  5. July 26, 2019 1:38pm PT
LATEST NEWS
1.
'BlackKkKlansman' Actor Paul Walter Hauser Joining Emma Stone in 'Cruella'
2.
'Spider-Man' Actor Tony Revolori Talks Auditioning as a Latinx Actor: "I Had to Convince Myself Why I Deserved the Role"
3.
8 Hollywood-Loved Lip Product Brands to Celebrate National Lipstick Day
4.
Dish Loses 31,000 Subs in Second Quarter
5.
Nintendo to Replace 'Fire Emblem' Star Following Abuse Allegations