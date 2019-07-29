'BlackKkKlansman' Actor Paul Walter Hauser Joining Emma Stone in 'Cruella'

Cruella is being described as an origin story for the classic villain, which will be played by Stone, and will be set in the early 1980s with a punk vibe. Emma Thompson is also starring in the movie, which is set for a Dec. 23, 2020 release.

Hauser will be playing a character named Horace.

The most recent script comes from Tony McNamara. Andrew Gunn is producing Cruella with Marc Platt. Kristin Burr is also producing.

Hauser, who is repped by CAA, Artists First and Schreck Rose, starred in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman and will re-team with the director on his Netflix movie Da 5 Bloods. He is currently shooting the leading role in Clint Eastwood's Richard Jewell movie.