'PAW Patrol' Feature Coming From Paramount, Spin Master

Paramount Pictures will be distributing the movie, which is due out August 2021.

PAW Patrol follows the adventures of a tech-savvy boy named Ryder and his team of pups — Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Zuma, Rocky and Skye — who are ready to save the day and to keep Adventure Bay safe. The show airs in over 160 countries, in 30 languages.

Animation veteran Cal Brunker (Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature; Escape From Planet Earth) will direct. Spin Master Entertainment’s Jennifer Dodge will produce. Co-founder and co-CEO Ronnen Harary, executive vp strategic partnership and franchise development Adam Beder and Peter Schlessel will executive produce.

“We are thrilled to partner with Paramount and Nickelodeon to bring the PAW Patrol franchise, and the characters that children love, to the big screen,” said Dodge. “This first foray into the arena of feature film marks a significant strategic expansion for Spin Master Entertainment and our properties. This demonstrates our commitment to harnessing our own internal entertainment production teams to develop and deliver IP in a motion picture format and allows us to connect our characters to fans through shared theatrical experiences.”

"Expanding PAW Patrol into the world of theatricals is a major milestone for this iconic property, and we can't wait for kids and families everywhere to experience it together,” said Brian Robbins, president of kids and family entertainment at ViacomCBS. "We are incredibly excited to work with Spin Master Entertainment and our sister division Paramount Pictures on this latest title from the Nickelodeon Movies slate."

“We are thrilled to be distributing this film and sharing the beloved PAW Patrol universe with audiences around the globe,” said Marc Weinstock, the studio's president of worldwide marketing and distribution, and Mary Daily, co-president of worldwide marketing and distribution.

The Paw Patrol movie is the first feature Spin Master, which is also behind popular toy lines like Hatchimals and Air Hogs.