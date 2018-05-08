Penguin Random House Launching New Kids Comics Imprint

Random House Graphic will be led by First Second alum Gina Gagliano and launches in the Fall of 2019.

Random House Children’s Books has announced the formation of a new graphic novel imprint, Random House Graphic. It launches in the Fall of 2019 and is aimed at creating new work aimed directly at children and teenagers.

Random House Children’s Books, a division of Penguin Random House, is the largest English-language children’s trade book publisher in the world, with releases for ages ranging from toddlers through young adults in formats including board books, activity and picture books, nonfiction and novels.

The new imprint will build on the existing portfolio of graphic novels and comics under the Random House Children’s Books banner, which includes work by Jeffrey Brown, Judd Winnick and the team of Mark Siegel and Alexis Siegel, and will be headed by Gina Gagliano, formerly the associate director of marketing and publicity at Macmillan’s First Second Books.

In a statement, Gagliano said, “From awards to bestsellers, graphic novels have been advancing from success to success over the past decade. It’s the perfect time to take the next step forward with a kids comics imprint at Random House. I’m excited to be part of building a brighter future for the medium — one where there are comics for every reader, in every home, on everyone’s bookshelves — with Random House Graphic.”

Judith Haut, senior vp associate publisher of Random House Children’s Books, added, “It is a truly exciting and important time of growth for comics and graphic novels within the kids market, and we see a distinct opportunity to reach even more readers. We are thrilled to have Gina, with her creativity, expertise, and passion for the medium, at the helm of our new venture.”