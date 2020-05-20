HEAT VISION

Peter Dinklage, Jason Momoa to Star in Vampire Movie 'Good Bad & Undead'

by Mia Galuppo
Max Barbakow, the filmmaker behind the Sundance hit 'Palm Springs,' will direct the Legendary project.
Peter Dinklage (left), Jason Momoa   |   Lars Niki/Getty Images; Mike Coppola/FilmMagic
Max Barbakow, the filmmaker behind the Sundance hit 'Palm Springs,' will direct the Legendary project.

Game of Thrones alums Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa will reunite for the vampire action-adventure Good Bad & Undead.

The duo are in talks to star in the Legendary project, which is described as Midnight Run in a Bram Stoker world.

Heat Vision breakdown

Dinklage would play Van Helsing, the last in a long line of vampire hunters, who has an uneasy partnership with a vampire (Momoa), who has taken a vow never to kill again. Together, they run a scam from town to town, where Van Helsing pretends to vanquish the vampire for money. But when a massive bounty is put on the vampire’s head, everything in this dangerous world full of monsters and magic is now after them.

Max Barbakow, the filmmaker behind the Sundance hit Palm Springs, is set to direct Good Bad & Undead, which is based on an original idea by Mark Swift and Damian Shannon (Freddy Vs. Jason). Dinklage and Momoa would also produce.

Dinklage is repped by CAA and Jackoway Austen. Momoa is with WME. Barbakow is repped by UTA and Sloane Offer.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Patton Oswalt Rants 'Matrix' Fans Root for Wrong Character
    by Ryan Parker
  2. 'The Adoption' Coming From Magnetic Press This Summer
    by Graeme McMillan
View All
  1. by Mia Galuppo
  2. by Borys Kit
  3. by Borys Kit
  4. by Graeme McMillan
  5. by Lacey Rose
LATEST NEWS
1.
'Villain': Film Review
by Frank Scheck
2.
Peter Dinklage, Jason Momoa to Star in Vampire Movie 'Good Bad & Undead'
by Mia Galuppo
3.
Tyler Perry Reveals Details of COVID-19 Production Protocols
by Bryn Elise Sandberg
4.
Gravitas Ventures Acquires 'Daddy Issues' Comedy (Exclusive)
by Etan Vlessing
5.
Sundance Institute Names Global Documentary Fund Grantees
by Etan Vlessing