Peter Sarsgaard Says 'The Batman' Has "Raw Power"
Peter Sarsgaard is lifting the veil just a teeny, tiny bit on The Batman. The actor did a Thursday interview with SiriusXM’s Jessica Shaw, and among the topics discussed was his role in the upcoming Warner Bros. film and the feeling on the set for the Matt Reeves' picture.
Of course, Sarsgaard said very little about his character, Gotham District Attorney Gil Colson, but he enjoyed listening to fan theories — including those that speculate he's actually playing Harvey Dent.
Heat Vision breakdown
However, he did talk about the tone of the film and the feeling he gets while on set, which he compared to the alternative rock band the Pixies.
"It's so raw in that way," he said in his comparison to the band's music style. "So, that's what I feel like about this. It is not sanitized. It's got a raw power to it, a raw emotionality."
The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, arrives in theaters June 25, 2021.
Watch The Batman segment of Sarsgaard's interview below.
- Ryan Parker
- ryan.parker@thr.com
- @theryanparker
