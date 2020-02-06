Peter Sarsgaard Says 'The Batman' Has "Raw Power"

However, he did talk about the tone of the film and the feeling he gets while on set, which he compared to the alternative rock band the Pixies.

"It's so raw in that way," he said in his comparison to the band's music style. "So, that's what I feel like about this. It is not sanitized. It's got a raw power to it, a raw emotionality."

The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, arrives in theaters June 25, 2021.

Watch The Batman segment of Sarsgaard's interview below.