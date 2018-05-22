Phil Lord, Chris Miller to Produce Animated Feature 'The Mitchells vs. the Machines'

Phil Lord and Chris Miller have set their next animated feature at Sony Pictures Animation.

Lord and Miller will produce The Mitchells vs. the Machines, which Mike Rianda will direct from a screenplay he wrote with co-director Jeff Rowe. Kurt Albrecht is also producing.

The logline for The Mitchells vs. the Machine reads: "The Mitchells are a dysfunctional but loving family whose road trip is interrupted by a tech uprising that threatens mankind, when the electronic devices people love — from phones, to self-driving cars, to a sleek new line of personal robots — turn on humanity. With the help of two malfunctioning robots and the family's delightfully overweight pug, the Mitchells will have to get past their problems and work together to save each other and the world."

This latest project continues Lord and Miller's relationship with Sony Pictures Animation, which was behind their breakout feature Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs. The duo are getting ready to release their latest animation with the studio, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.