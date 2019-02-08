Phil Lord, Chris Miller Sci-Fi Project 'Last Human' Sparking Bidding War (Exclusive)

The story, based on an upcoming children's book from Lee Bacon, is set after the robot apocalypse, when humans have been extinct for thirty years.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller are having quite a 2019, so far.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which they produced, is currently one of the favorites to win the Oscar for best animated feature (it already picked up the Golden Globe and Annie Award) and is up for a BAFTA this weekend. Opening in theaters today is the sequel to their massively popular Lego Movie.

Now, a new film project from the duo, The Last Human, is sparked a heated interest from multiple studios, if not an outright bidding war.

Human is based on an upcoming children's book of the same name by Lee Bacon. Henry Gayden, the writer behind Warner Bros.'s upcoming Shazam! movie, is set to pen the script.

Set after the robot apocalypse, when humans have been extinct for thirty years, the story follows a 12-year-old robot, XR_935, who is happy to live in a world without crime, pollution or war. One day, XR discovers a human, Emma, who is also 12 years old, but has spent her entire life inside an underground bunker, hidden away from machines. Emma and XR form an unlikely friendship, and, with two other robotic companions, embark on a dangerous voyage in search of a mysterious point on a map, a journey that will require them to break all of the rules while also challenging ideas of prejudice

The Last Human is set to be published October 2019 by Amulet Books, an imprint of Abrams. International rights have already been sold for the U.K., Latin America, and the Netherlands, among other territories.

Sources tell Heat Vision that Sony, the studio behind Spider-Verse, and Warner Bros., which makes the Lego movies, coming in as front runners. No deals yet, though.

Lord and Miller were last in the directors' chair for Solo: A Star Wars Story, but were taken off the project near the end of production and replaced with Ron Howard. Their next directing project is likely to be the adaption of Martian writer Andy Weir's book Artemis for Fox.

