Phil Lord, Chris Miller Set First-Look Deal With Universal

Lord Miller also recently named Aditya Sood as president of film — he will lead the company's motion picture group that includes longtime film executives Will Allegra and Rebecca Karch, who serve as senior vp and vp, respectively.

With the Uni pact, Lord Miller will develop features in both comedy and drama based on original content, as well as existing IP.

“In this competitive landscape, our ongoing ambition is to partner with visionary filmmakers who have true authorship and a voice that is unmistakable,” said film group chairman Donna Langley, who made today's announcement. “Phil and Chris speak to the culture and have brought their singular, original perspective to every project they’ve touched. We are thrilled to collaborate with them and welcome them to the Universal family.”

“Universal has a history of breaking new ground and championing unexpected voices, so for us it’s a very welcoming environment to make bold, original films that push the medium forward,” said Lord and Miller. “We also feel a deep obligation to leave something behind for future generations of studio executives to reboot.”

On the features front, Lord and Miller have several projects at various stages of development, including an adaptation of the Andy Weir novel Artemis at Fox and the live-action tentpole The Last Human for Sony, both of which the pair will direct.

Lord Miller's deal was brokered by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.