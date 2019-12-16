Phil Lord, Chris Miller Team With 'Ready or Not' Directors for Bear Horror Comedy (Exclusive)

Radio Silence — made up of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett and Chad — will shepherd the project, with Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett directing, and Villella producing.

Logline details are being kept in hibernation, but insiders tell The Hollywood Reporter that project was being pitched as a cross between Good Boys — Universal's raunchy but sweet feature about three 10-year-olds on an adult adventure — and The Revenant — the Oscar-winning gritty survival tale that starred Leonardo DiCaprio as a fur trapper that, at one point, was mauled bv a Grizzly bear.

The project will produced under Lord and Miller's first look pact with Universal that was inked in early August under their Lord Miller banner. (Lord and Miller also signed a nine-figure, five-year overall television deal with Sony Pictures TV.)

Lord Miller president Aditya Sood brought the project to the studio and will also produce, along with Brian Duffield. Evp of production Matt Reilly and creative executive Christine Sun will oversee the project on behalf of Universal.

Warden, who first met Lord and Miller while working at a production assistant on 21 Jump Street, is currently developing projects with Paramount and Margot Robbie's Lucky Chap. He is repped by Grandview.

Radio Silence's Ready or Not, which was released by Fox Searchlight, grossed an impressive $57 million at the worldwide box office on a $6 million budget. They are repped by UTA, Brillstein and Gang Tyre.

Lord Miller is represented by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.