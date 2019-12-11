Pierce Brosnan Joins Camila Cabello in Sony's 'Cinderella' (Exclusive)

HEAT VISION

Billy Porter and Idina Menzel are already part of the cast of the musical take on the fairy tale.
Pierce Brosnan   |   LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images
Pierce Brosnan is getting the royal treatment for Sony's Cinderella musical.

The actor has joined the growing cast of the retelling of the classic fairy tale from writer-director Kay Cannon as the musical comedy's resident king.

Camila Cabello tops a call sheet that includes Billy Porter as the fairy godmother and Idina Menzel as the evil stepmother, as well as U.K. actor Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert. Brosnan will play the latter's father.

The Columbia project reimagines the traditional Cinderella story in which our heroine is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow.

James Corden, who is credited with the original idea for the project, is producing the feature project with Leo Pearlman, his partner at Fulwell 73. (Valence Media is an investor in Fulwell 73, and is also the parent company of The Hollywood Reporter.)

Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh, who just earned a Golden Globe nomination for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, will also produce. Louise Rosner will serve as executive producer.

Brosnan, who famously toplined a quartet of James Bond movies, is no stranger to the musical genre, having starred in Universal's Mamma Mia! films. Up next, he will be seen in Will Ferrell's Netflix comedy Eurovision and the A24 horror pic False Positive from Ilana Glazer.

Brosnan is repped by CAA and Hansen Jacobson

