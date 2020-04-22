HEAT VISION

Halle Berry Says Pierce Brosnan Saved Her From Choking During James Bond Love Scene

by Ryan Parker
"So not sexy," the actress says of the scary moment.
Halle Berry on Tuesday told Jimmy Fallon that she nearly died on the set of 2002's Die Another Day, and it was none other than James Bond who saved her. 

The moment was scary, but also embarrassing as the actress told The Tonight Show (home edition) host it happened during a love scene. 

Berry's character was in the midst of seducing 007, played by Pierce Brosnan, when she began choking. 

"I am supposed to be trying to be all sexy with a fig — and then I end up choking on it," she said. "And he had to get up and due the Heimlich [maneuver]." 

She added, "So not sexy, so not sexy. He was there for me, and he will always be one of my favorite people in the whole world." 

