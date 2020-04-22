Halle Berry Says Pierce Brosnan Saved Her From Choking During James Bond Love Scene

Berry's character was in the midst of seducing 007, played by Pierce Brosnan, when she began choking.

"I am supposed to be trying to be all sexy with a fig — and then I end up choking on it," she said. "And he had to get up and due the Heimlich [maneuver]."

She added, "So not sexy, so not sexy. He was there for me, and he will always be one of my favorite people in the whole world."

