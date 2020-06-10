Pierce Brosnan to Star in Sci-Fi Thriller 'Youth'
Pierce Brosnan is set to star in sci-fi thriller Youth, which will act as the feature directorial debut for Brett Marty.
Based on the 2016 short of the same name from Marty, the project is set is in a future not far from now. "Renewal" has become the world’s hottest (and most expensive) commodity — a procedure to rewind your body’s biological clock back to its prime. Joel (Brosnan), an ad-tech engineer, is about to retire at age 70, after a lengthy career. Not wanting to lose him, his company pays for him and his wife Alice to Renew — a luxury promising a second chance.
Heat Vision breakdown
Alice emerges from the operation in her 20s, but for Joel, the procedure goes tragically wrong. Rather than make him younger, his aging begins accelerating rapidly, and his remaining years evaporate into mere weeks. Trapped in a decaying body, and watching his 45-year marriage disintegrate, Joel becomes desperate enough to force another, more dangerous procedure. Uncovering the dark origins of the technology along the way, Joel must somehow stay alive long enough to reveal to the world what is happening, before it is too late.
Marty co-wrote the screenplay with Josh Izenberg and Amelia Whitcomb. Jib Polhemus, Paul Schiff and Martin Brennan will produce, with Laura Bickford and Hannah Leader exec producing.
Highland Film Group is behind the project and handling the international rights, with CAA Media Finance handling domestic. Sales will launch at next month’s digital Marché du Film.
Brosnan, repped by CAA, Curtis Brown and Hansen Jacobson, has a number of upcoming projects including Netflix comedy Eurovision and A24 horror False Positive. He will also be playing the king in Columbia Pictures’ movie musical Cinderella.
