Pierce Brosnan to Star in Sci-Fi Thriller 'Youth'

Alice emerges from the operation in her 20s, but for Joel, the procedure goes tragically wrong. Rather than make him younger, his aging begins accelerating rapidly, and his remaining years evaporate into mere weeks. Trapped in a decaying body, and watching his 45-year marriage disintegrate, Joel becomes desperate enough to force another, more dangerous procedure. Uncovering the dark origins of the technology along the way, Joel must somehow stay alive long enough to reveal to the world what is happening, before it is too late.

Marty co-wrote the screenplay with Josh Izenberg and Amelia Whitcomb. Jib Polhemus, Paul Schiff and Martin Brennan will produce, with Laura Bickford and Hannah Leader exec producing.

Highland Film Group is behind the project and handling the international rights, with CAA Media Finance handling domestic. Sales will launch at next month’s digital Marché du Film.

Brosnan, repped by CAA, Curtis Brown and Hansen Jacobson, has a number of upcoming projects including Netflix comedy Eurovision and A24 horror False Positive. He will also be playing the king in Columbia Pictures’ movie musical Cinderella.