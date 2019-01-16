'Pitch Perfect 3' Director Tackling Female Horror Comedy for New Line (Exclusive)

Cylin Busby and Nanci Katz are behind the script about best friends that open a B&B in rural Maine.

New Line has picked up the female-fronted horror comedy Rebecca and Quinn Get Scared.

Trish Sie (Pitch Perfect 3) is set to direct from a script by Cylin Busby, the author behind the memoir The Year We Disappeared and the YA novel The Stranger Game, and Nanci Katz.

Rebecca and Quinn Get Scared follows two best friends that ditch their overpriced, dead-end lives in New York City to open a bed & breakfast in rural Maine, only to find out that the place is most definitely haunted.

Donald De Line (Ready Player One) will produce the movie, which falls within New Line's horror wheelhouse. The label's last horror release, The Nun, earned over $365 million at the box office, and New Line is gearing up for the franchise installments It: Chapter Two and a third Annabelle movie.

Rebecca and Quinn Get Scared is the first script from the writing team of Busby and Katz, who are repped by UTA and Katz Golden. Sie is repped by UTA and Robert Offer.