Pixar Reveals New Feature 'Soul' for 2020

With Toy Story 4 hitting theaters this weekend, animation powerhouse Pixar has announced a new feature: Soul.

The movie will be release by Disney on June 19, 2020, and comes from director Pete Docter, who was behind studio hits Up and Inside Out.

Disney didn't give many details about the movie other than a vague description that reads: "Ever wonder where your passion, your dreams and your interests come from? What is it that makes you...YOU? In 2020, Pixar Animation Studios takes you on a journey from the streets of New York City to the cosmic realms to discover the answers to life’s most important questions."

Academy Award nominee Dana Murray is producing the feature.

Docter also currently acts as Pixar's chief creative officer following the exit of former creative head John Lasseter, who stepped down after admitting that he had committed unspecified "missteps" that left some employees feeling "disrespected or uncomfortable."

Soul will be hitting theaters four months after the next Pixar release Onward, which is due out March 6, 2020, and stars Tom Holland and Chris Pratt, who play teenage elf brothers who embark on a quest to find the last remaining magic in the world in the hopes of spending time with their dead father.