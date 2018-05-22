9:30am PT by Graeme McMillan

'The Prague Coup' Puts Graham Greene in the Center of International Intrigue

Titan Comics' Hard Case Crime imprint brings the European graphic novel to English language audiences this December.
Courtesy of Miles Hyman/Titan Comics

The 1948 overthrow of the Czechoslovakian government by the Communist Party — known as both “Victorious February” and the “Prague Coup” — was an incident that changed international politics forever, pushing the adoption of the Marshall Plan and establishment of NATO. A new graphic novel from Titan Comics tells the story of what was behind that event — and, in the process, reveals the involvement of iconic 20th century writer Graham Greene.

Written by Belgian novelist and screenwriter Jean-Luc Fromental, with Miles Hyman co-writing and illustrating, The Prague Coup focuses on Greene’s connection to a plot to undermine the existing Czech Government, while he works on his next project: the screenplay for the Orson Welles thriller The Third Man. Has Greene found himself in a world as dangerous as the one he’s built for Harry Lime?

The 112-page graphic novel was originally published, in French, by Éditions Dupuis S.A. last year; Titan Comics’ Hard Case Crime edition, which will be released Dec. 12, will be the book’s first English language version. Below, see preview pages showcasing Hyman’s atmospheric art.

Graeme McMillan

