'The Predator': New Trailer Highlights Alien vs. Soldier Violence

In the new trailer released by 20th Century Fox, The Predator is showing just how bloody and violent it will be this time around.

The science-fiction film, which is the fourth installment in the Predator series, begins with a young boy named Rory (Jacob Tremblay), who accidentally triggers an alert that brings a group of violent aliens, dubbed the Predators, back to Earth. The Predators' return reintroduces the lethal hunters with genetic upgrades from other alien species. With the human race in jeopardy, it is up to a team of ex-soldiers and evolutionary biology teacher Casey Bracket (Olivia Munn) to save the day.

Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Keegan-Michael Key, Thomas Jane, Alfie Allen and Sterling K. Brown round out the cast of the Shane Black-directed film.

The trailer opens with a group of ex-soldiers meeting while being transferred from a veterans hospital to prison. While Nebraska Williams (Rhodes) informs Quinn McKenna (Holbrook) that most of the men on the bus are murderers, Quinn says that he "had a run-in with a space alien."

"Predators exploit weakness. Tracks its prey like a game. It seems to enjoy it," says agent Will Traeger as clips of the aliens attacking humans are shown. "That's not a Predator. That's a sports hunter," replies Bracket.

As they prepare for a fight, a montage focuses on the level of blood and gore this movie will offer.

The Predator is set to hit theaters on Sept. 14 following its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 7.