'The Predator' Unleashed in First Trailer

The Predator is on the hunt once more.

Shane Black, who appeared in the 1987 original Predator film, is in the director's chair for the new adventure which stars Trevante Rhodes, Sterling K. Brown, Boyd Holbrook, Jacob Tremblay, Olivia Munn and Keegan-Michael Key.

Black co-wrote the R-rated film with Fred Dekker. The film sees the alien hunters return to Earth after a boy in the suburbs triggers their return. Only a group of former soldiers and a science teacher are the planet's line of defense.

Fox will release The Predator on Sept. 14. For a look back at the original film, check out an in-depth oral history here.